Murder inquiry stood down following death of boy (16) in Co Down

A murder inquiery into the death of a boy (16) in Co Down has been stood down after police found the death was non suspcious.

Following police investigations and a post mortem detectives are no longer investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a boy in Castlewellan.

A PSNI spokesman said the death is “now deemed to be non-suspicious”.

An 18-year-old arrested following the boy’s death is no longer of interest to police.

The deceased boy has been named locally as Conor Robb.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the entire community is in shock.

He said: “People in this community are just shocked by what we’re hearing today. Although this death happened on Christmas Eve, details of the circumstances are only now emerging.

‘Incredibly difficult time’

“My thoughts and those of my colleagues are with the young man, Conor Robb, who lost his life, and his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I know that the local community will rally around their family and friends and offer whatever support we can to help them as they begin to mourn their loss.

“I understand that an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

“This is a difficult time for family and friends and wider community – the family will need space to deal with their loss.

“They are in my thoughts and prayers.”