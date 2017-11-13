Murder inquiry launched as man dies two weeks after assault

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation following the death of a young man who was found with serious head injuries two weeks ago.

The 20 year old was found at around 3am on November 1st on the Old Blessington Road in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

He was taken to Tallaght hospital with serious head injuries before being moved to Beaumont Hospital. He remained in intensive care until Monday when he died as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem investigation has been carried out by the State Pathologist’s office and Gardaí in Tallaght have upgraded their assault investigation to a murder investigation.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Tallaght on Monday afternoon as part of the murder investigation. He is been held at Tallaght Garda Station where he can be questioned for 24 hours.

Gardaí have stressed that the investigation in ongoing.