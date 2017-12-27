Murder inquiry follows death of boy (16) in Co Down

A murder investigation is under way in Co Down after the death of a 16-year-old boy in the Castlewellan area on Christmas Eve.

An 18-year-old man has been released on police bail following the boy’s death.

The details of the death only came to light on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating the death of a teenage male in the Castlewellan area on Sunday, 24th December.

“An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.There are no further details at this time.”

The deceased boy has been named locally as Conor Robb.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the entire community is in shock.

He said: “People in this community are just shocked by what we’re hearing today. Although this death happened on Christmas Eve, details of the circumstances are only now emerging.

‘Incredibly difficult time’

“My thoughts and those of my colleagues are with the young man, Conor Robb, who lost his life, and his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“I know that the local community will rally around their family and friends and offer whatever support we can to help them as they begin to mourn their loss.

“I understand that an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

“This is a difficult time for family and friends and wider community – the family will need space to deal with their loss.

“They are in my thoughts and prayers.”