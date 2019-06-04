Murder inquiry as PSNI arrest two on suspicion of kidnapping

A murder inquiry has begun in Northern Ireland following the disappearance of a man five days ago.

Pat (William) McCormick (55) from Co Down was last seen in Comber on Thursday, May 30th, but detectives from the PSNI’s serious crime branch believe he has been murdered.

“Pat is described as being 5ft 3ins in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair,” said detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery.

“Two people were arrested yesterday in the Comber area – a 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and a 20-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and perverting the course of justice.

“They were both subsequently rearrested yesterday evening on suspicion of murder and remain in custody after an additional 36 hours was granted in court.”

Mr Montgomery said he was appealing for information and that Mr McCormick’s family had a right to know what happened to him.

“Pat was a father of four and his family deserve to know what has happened to him,” he said. “Today, I’m making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Pat’s disappearance.

“I want to speak to anyone who saw Pat in his car or walking in the Comber area on May 30th. I want to know if he was with anyone. Where did he go? I am also asking if anyone has saw Pat, or had contact with him, since May 30th to let us know.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Pat’s disappearance to contact detectives at the incident room at Musgrave Street.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who captured any dash cam footage in the Comber area on Thursday May 30th from around 8pm until midnight.”

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111.