Murder inquiry after man shot dead in Dublin gangland attack

A murder inquiry has begun after a man shot repeatedly in a gangland attack in north Dublin on Sunday died from his injuries in Beaumont Hospital.

The victim, in his 20s, was wounded several times at a house where he lived on Clonshaugh Avenue, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17.

The dead man was named locally last night as Eoin Boylan. While a postmortem was not due to be carried out until today it is believe he was wounded six times in the front garden of the property.

One line of inquiry being explored is that the attack is linked to a worsening gangland feud between men mainly based in the Coolock area on the city’s northside.

As news emerged on Sunday evening that efforts to save the man’s life were not successful, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the attack.

“I was deeply concerned to hear of the shooting this evening in the Clonshaugh area. I condemn this wanton violence,” he said.

“I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Síochána and assist them with their investigation.”

Gardaí in Coolock opened a murder inquiry on Sunday evening. A statement from Garda Headquarters said emergency services were called to the scene at about 5.15pm.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting on Clonshaugh Avenue, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

While the man had been treated for gunshot wounds before being taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene and an incident room has been established at Coolock Garda station,” the Garda statement said.

“The coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested. Arrangements are being made for a postmortem examination.”

Gardaí in Coolock have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They were also seeking any dashcam footage recorded in the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

If the killing is confirmed as being linked to the Coolock feud, it would be the fifth fatal gun attack in the feud since January when Zach Park (23) was shot dead in Swords, Co Dublin.

The scene of the shooting on Clonshaugh Avenue, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

In May, Sean Little (22), from Kilmore, Dublin, was shot dead near Walshestown in north Co Dublin.

Also in May, Hamid Sanambar (41), an Iranian gangland figure in Ireland, was gunned down on Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore West.

The gun murder of another man in recent months has also been linked to the same gang dispute. Details of that killing cannot be published for legal reasons.