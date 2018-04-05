Mourners pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ Garda

Hundreds of mourners yesterday paid their respects at Galway Cathedral to “gentle giant” Garda Shane Cuffe, who was tragically found dead at Clifden Garda Station on Easter Monday.

The funeral for Gda Cuffe (39) had to be moved from his parish of Moycullen, due to the size of the congregation, who heard of the “shock and devastation” at the father-of-two’s passing.

Gda Cuffe’s body was discovered by colleagues at Clifden Garda Station on Monday, after he suffered an apparent heart attack.

Concelebrating Canon Michael McLoughlin spoke of “providence”, when he noted that the emotional funeral took place on the same date as Gda Cuffe’s late father, Vincent’s, birthday.

The eldest of four brothers, Gda Cuffe leaves behind his wife, Eimear, and their two young sons, Conor and Evan.

Fr Sean Larkin, who married the Garda to his wife, Eimear, said he was a “gentle giant”.

“He appeared to me a strong and healthy young man with a lovely wife and two young boys. He had everything to live for. Sometimes death is bit like that, though. It doesn’t make sense, everything is rubble and thrown into confusion.”

Offertory mementos were presented through a Morris Minor model car, representing his passion for vintage cars; a silver tray, representing his commitment to professional and personal service; a Garda badge for his work and a children’s book, Goodnight Moon, in honour of his love for his wife and children.

Officer Commanding, First Infantry Battalion Lieutenant Caimín Keogh represented the Defence Forces, while Acting Commission Donal Ó Culáin, Gda Cuffe’s uncle, presented hi widow with a tricolour on the steps of the cathedral, prior to his burial mass at Moycullen Cemetery.