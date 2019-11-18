Motorists breaking speed limits by more than 30km/h could face prosecution

Motorists caught exceeding a speed limit by more than 30km/h would face prosecution in the courts and a €2,000 fine under a proposed law.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is to ask the Cabinet to approve revised plans to introduce graduated speeding penalties. He was met with opposition from Fine Gael colleagues and concerns from the Attorney General when he previously proposed tougher sanctions for speeding last year.

A person caught speeding at present receives three penalty points and an €80 fine, irrespective of how much they exceed the limit by.

The latest proposals see those caught driving up to 10km/h over the limit receiving two penalty points and a €60 fine; those caught driving 10km/h to 20km/h over the limit receiving three penalty points and an €80 fine, and those 20km/h to 30km/h over getting four penalty points and a €100 fine.

Mr Ross’s previous plan would have seen drivers receive three penalty points and an €80 fine for being 0 to 10km/h over the limit; a €150 fine and four points for being 10km/h to 20km/h over, and seven points and a €200 fine for driving 20km/h to 30km/h above the limit. Anyone above 30km/h would have been charged with dangerous driving.

A new offence of “exceeding the speed limit by more than 30km/h” would not be a penalty points matter, but rather the sanction will be court prosecution and a €2,000 fine.

The issue may be brought to Cabinet this Tuesday, but could be delayed as the meeting takes place earlier than usual this week due to the expected signing of contracts for the National Broadband Plan later that day.

An automatic €80 fine for anyone who does not have their licence to hand when stopped by a garda is also being considered, but will be introduced as a separate measure.