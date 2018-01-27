Motorist under fire for driving a car with three tyres

Gardaí have criticised the “ridiculous” risk a motorist took by driving with only three tyres.

The message came after the driver was stopped in the vehicle in Skerries, Co Dublin.

When gardaí investigated further they discovered that the car’s tax, NCT and insurance were out of date.

Gardaí posted an image of the vehicle online and said: “This is bread and butter to us. Car with no rear tyre stopped by Gardaí in Skerries. Then discovered car has no Insurance/Tax/NCT. Driver is toast now!”

In a linked tweet, gardaí added: “All jokes aside, this is extremely dangerous to every1 on the road. The risk the driver took in driving a car with no tyre is ridiculous. Substandard tyres reduce road handling and increase breaking distance. Drivers are responsible to make sure car is roadworthy.”