Motorist caught 61 km/h over limit as 1,000 speed detection zones set-up

A motorist in Co Dublin was detected driving 61km/h over the speed limit on Friday morning. The driver was doing 181km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M1 in Lusk, Co Dublin, the gardaí said. The detection was made as part of a Garda campaign to reduce speeding.

Friday is National Slow Down Day, an initiative to reduce speeding and improve safety on the roads, with gardaí targeting about 1,000 locations today with speed cameras .

As well as the increased speed detection measures, the Garda and Road Safety Authority are also running a media campaign to urge drivers to slow down.

The initiative began at 7am on Friday and will continue until 7am on Saturday.

Some of the other speeds detected by the GoSafe vans fitted with speed cameras on Friday morning include 138km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R675 in Co Waterford and 119km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N15 in Co Donegal.

For National Slow Down Day, Gardaí & GoSafe so far have checked the speed of 18,785 vehicles. 23 vehicles detected in excess of speed limit. Notable speeds include:

•138km/h in 80km/h Zone on R675 Ballykinsella, Waterford

•181km/h in 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/je5l6eKKDv — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 18, 2019

Excessive speed is a factor in approximately one-third of fatal road traffic collisions. As a general rule, a 1 per cent reduction in average speed will see a 4 per cent reduction in fatal collisions, gardaí said.

As of October 16th this year, there have been 117 road fatalities, an increase of five on this date last year.

A total of 95,998 speeding detections have been made between January and August 2019, some 15 per cent higher than the 81,598 detections made during the same period last year.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary from the Roads Policing Bureau said the day was important because “roads deaths are significantly higher than this period last year”.

“With the darker, wetter weather approaching, vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists will be at higher risk over the coming months,” he said.

“While most drivers abide by the speed limits, there has been an increase of 15 per cent in detections to date in 2019 compared to 2018. It is also very disappointing to see some drivers detected driving considerably over the speed limit,” he added.

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive of Road Safety Authority said, “excessive and inappropriate speeding is the biggest killer” on Irish roads.

“What a driver considers small increases in their speed could be the difference between life and death for such vulnerable road users,” Ms Murdoch said.

“A pedestrian or cyclist hit by at 60km/h will only have a 1 in 10 chance of survival, however if hit at 30km/h, 9 out of 10 will survive.This is especially true in vulnerable road-user rich environments like towns and cities.”