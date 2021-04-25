Motorcyclist dies after crash in Co Galway

A man in his 30s, who was driving a motorbike, has died following a crash in Co Galway on Saturday evening.

A Garda spokesman said the collision between the motorbike and the car took place on the R336 between Inverin and Spiddal about 8pm.

The motorcylist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Galway University Hospital. A postmortem will take place at a later date.

Both people in the car, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road is closed while the technical examination of the scene is being carried out and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any road users who were travelling on teh R336 between 7.30pm - 8.30pm who have camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.