Motorcyclist (66) dies after colliding with car in Co Sligo

A motorcyclist has died following a road traffic incident in Co Sligo.

The incident occurred on the N15 Sligo/Donegal Road on the Sligo town side of Cliffoney on Thursday at about 4pm.

The motorcyclist (66) was pronounced dead at the scene before he was taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The woman driving the car was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The three children travelling with her were uninjured.

The road is closed for a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place. The road is expected to be closed until lunchtime on October 27th.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Sligo Garda station at 0719157000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.