Motive sought after man killed by gang in Cork family home

Gardaí are seeking a motive for an attack in which a Polish man died after a gang of up to four men broke into his Cork home early on Sunday morning.

Mikolaj Wilk (35) was fatally stabbed, and his wife, Elzbieta, also in her 30s, was injured during the assault.

A second women in her 30s and the couple’s children, all of whom were in the house, were not harmed.

The men entered the house armed with weapons including machetes. The husband and wife lived in a bungalow at Bridge House, Maglin Bridge, Ballincollig, Co Cork, with their two children, who are under six.

Mr Wilk, whom friends called Nik, was known locally for running a gardening business and had lived in Ireland for at least five years.

Speaking at a press conference outside the house, Supt Colm O’Sullivan said gardaí responded to the incident at 3.17am on Sunday and were on the scene in less than five minutes.

The assailants had fled the area in a car. A silver BMW was later found burnt out at Inniskenny in Waterfall, Co Cork. It is understood a gun was recovered from the car.

Mr Wilk was taken to Cork University Hospital where he died shortly after 5am. His wife is being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Forensic examinations

The scene of the attack has been forensically examined, and a family liaison officer has been appointed. House-to-house inquiries are ongoing as are CCTV checks.

Supt O’Sullivan said it was tragic to see a man leave a wife, family and friends behind in such circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are appealing for any information the public may have. This morning people would have been returning from a night out or going to or from work. If you noticed anything in the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora or Waterfall areas, please contact An Garda Síochána.

“We are appealing to taxi drivers who may have been dropping or collecting people in those areas to contact us. We are appealing to any person who may have a dashcam in their car and travels in these areas to contact us.”

Supt O’Sullivan said it was a busy road and junction and someone must have witnessed unusual activity.

“They must have witnessed something. It may appear to someone as quite insignificant but to us it could be significant.”

The bungalow was preserved for a technical examination and two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Kia Jeep, were also removed to be examined by gardaí.

Gardaí at the scene off Maglin road, Ballincollig, Co Cork where a man died and his partner was injured following an attack by a number of men armed with weapons. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

‘Really good guy’

Paying tribute to Mr Wilk, a friend of the father of two said she is devastated at the death of a “good guy”.

Aga Deryng was speaking to 96FM from Cork University Hospital, where she is assisting Ms Wilk, who is being treated in hospital after losing a finger as she tried to protect herself from the attackers.

Ms Deryng said the couple came to Ireland together more than a decade ago and wed in 2011. They were to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in late June.

“We are in total shock. We don’t know. I have no idea. He was a really good guy. He was so helpful. You could just call him and he would arrive at your door. He wasn’t a bad man at all. I am so surprisedthat this happened,” Ms Deryng said.

“We are trying to help. I am pretty sure [the kids] heard a lot of it, but they hid them in the other room. The other lady in the house was renting a room. She was able to escape by the back window and get down to the neighbours.”

“Everybody is in total shock. You can’t describe that. I am trying to ask the Polish and Irish community to help to donate to help them out.

“That is all we can do. We do have a good circle of friends around, but we would ask even strangers to help out. Me and my husband know them years. They are living here 12 years,” Ms Deryng said.

“ They are a quiet family. He is a loving husband and a really caring man. He always minded the kids. He was always around them trying to raise them as best he could. It is going to be a huge loss.”

TV3 southern correspondent Paul Byrne knew Mr Wilk through his gardening work and said he was “the salt of the earth” and was always willing and eager to work.

Another caller, Helen Queally Murphy, told 96FM: “You genuinely could not meet a nicer man. He did a lot of stuff without even being asked. The Nik we knew was a very solid, unassuming caring man. He was so courteous. He was a neat as a new pin.”

“He remembered all my kids names. It is so hard to believe that this lovely man is gone in such a horrible inhumane fashion.”

Ballincollig parish priest Fr George O’Mahony said the family remained in the prayers of the parish at this dreadful time.

Gardaí have preserved the house for a technical examination. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí Ó’Donnabhain said the area was in shock over the viciousness of the attack.

“First of all the family were in the house. No doubt things were overheard and witnessed by young children. My thoughts would have to go to the family first and foremost. I can’t imagine what they are going through at this time.”

He added that the incident had shocked the community.

“There is no history of serious or violent crime in the town. This is very much unheard of in terms of any type of incident of this nature. It is a good place to live. I think this echoes reports that would have been in the media in terms of rural crime. People will have a fear of living on their own or in rural locations as to who is around at night.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gurranabraher on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A Go Fund Me page for has been set up to assist Ms Wilk and her two young children.