Mother of two found guilty of murder of former husband in Cork

A 48 year old mother of two has been found guilty of the murder of her former husband who was found with a total of 28 stab wounds at his home in Co Cork over two years ago.

Rita O’Driscoll from Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork had denied both the murder of Timmy Foley and assault causing serious harm to his brother, Jason Foley (43) at Dan Corkery Place in Macroom, Co Cork on October 8th 2018.

At the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, the jury of five men and seven women took six hours and 17 minutes, spread over three days, to find O’Driscoll guilty of the murder of Timmy Foley but not guilty of the assault of Jason Foley.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon thanked the jury for their attention to the case which has run at the Anglesea Street Courthouse in Cork over the past three weeks and she adjourned sentencing on O’Driscoll until 2pm on Wednesday.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence from Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster that she found a total of 28 stab wounds on the body of Timmy Foley who was attacked by O’Driscoll on the night of October 8th 2018 when a row broke out after all three had been drinking

Dr Bolster told the court that the 28 wounds she found ranged from very superficial ones which were almost like pin pricks to one that was 12 cms deep. Four were potentially fatal.