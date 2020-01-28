Mother of McGinley siblings arrested on suspicion of murder

The mother of the three McGinley children found dead in Newcastle, Co Dublin last week has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on Friday.

Their mother Deirdre Morley was found by a taxi-driver in a disorientated condition near the house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She has been receiving treatment in hospital since.

“A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the discovery of the bodies of three children at a property in Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin on 24/1/2020,” the Garda said in a statement. “The woman arrested was found at the scene and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley earlier released a statement via the Garda saying the three siblings had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them and that since their deaths “every breath is a struggle”.

“There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle,” he said.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”