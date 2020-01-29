Mother of McGinley children who were found dead is arrested

The mother of the three McGinley children found dead in Newcastle, Co Dublin, last week has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered in their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle just before 8pm on Friday.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, was found by a taxi driver in a disorientated condition near her house shortly before the children’s bodies were discovered. She has been receiving treatment in hospital since.

In a statement on Monday night, gardaí said a woman in her 40s had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Conor (9), Carla (3) and Darragh McGinley (7) with their father Andrew McGinley. The children were found dead in a house in Co Dublin on Friday night. Handout photograph: Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána.

“The woman arrested was found at the scene and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the Garda statement said.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, earlier released a statement via the Garda saying the children had “beautiful, bright futures” ahead of them and that since their deaths “every breath is a struggle”.

‘Grief and anguish’

“There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle,” he said.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

A handout family photograph of Andrew McGinley and Deirdre Morley and their children; Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3). The children were found dead at their home on Friday. Photograph: via An Garda

Gardaí believe the children were killed in their home on Friday afternoon while they were in the care of their mother, a nurse at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in Dublin.

Ms Morley has been on stress-related leave from her job for a period and has suffered with depression for some time.

She was taken by ambulance from her home to Tallaght Hospital last Friday around the same time the emergency services and her husband, Mr McGinley, found the children’s remains in the house.

Collapsed

Ms Morley was discovered by a taxi driver on the street in the general area in a disorientated state. She was brought home but collapsed outside the house and the driver called the emergency services.

Mr McGinley arrived home at the same time gardaí and paramedics reached the house and when they went inside they found the three children dead.

A note had been left to urge whoever came through the door of the family home not to proceed any further but to call gardaí instead.

Since the children’s bodies were found Ms Morley has been undergoing treatment in Tallaght Hospital. Postmortems have been carried out on the bodies of her children and the family home has been forensically examined as part of the major criminal investigation now under way.