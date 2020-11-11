Mother of Irish girl found dead in Malaysia says she may have been abducted

The mother of an Irish teenager whose body was found in a Malaysian jungle has said her daughter could have been abducted and questioned official findings that no foul play was involved.

Nora Quoirin (15), who suffered from learning difficulties, went missing on August 4th last year from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70km south of the Malaysian capital, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

Her naked body was found 10 days later in a deep ravine 3km away.

Police have ruled out abduction as a motive, saying they had found no sign of foul play.

Speaking at a Malaysian inquest into the death, Meabh Quoirin said she believed that her daughter was kidnapped, though she did not know how or for what reason. She said she believed she heard “muffled and whispering” sounds of two people inside the family’s cottage the morning her daughter disappeared, but she took no action.

She said her daughter could not have wandered off on her own as she had a brain condition that affected her balance and coordination.

“She would often fall or stumble if she was walking in areas that were not flat or straight,” Ms Quoirin told the Seremban Coroner’s Court via video link from her home in London.

She questioned why her daughter’s body was found without many injuries, even though she was believed to have been walking alone in rough jungle terrain for days. “Why does the state of her body not reflect someone who was constantly moving and constantly exposed to the harshest elements?”

Authorities had said an autopsy established Nora had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress.

The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy found some small scratches on the her legs but ruled that they would not have contributed to her death, police said.

The inquest continues. – Reuters