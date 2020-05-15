Most victims of sex crimes are female, while most perpetrators are male

More than 80 per cent of victims in sexual crimes reported to the Garda are female and 98 per cent of the perpetrators in sexual offences are male, according to a new set of crime data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It has also emerged that some 15 per cent of sexual offences are carried out by children, under 18 years, on other children.

The new data is contained in the first statistical release of its kind in the Republic in that it focuses on the gender and age of crime victims and suspected offenders in all recorded crimes.

In homicide cases, some 82 per cent of the victims were male, while in 59 per cent of assault cases in 2019 the victims were male.

However, the gender dynamic is reversed for sexual offences with 81 per cent of sex crime victims in 2019 being female. And of the sexual crimes reported to the Garda in 2018, some 98 per cent of the confirmed of suspected perpetrators were male. Some of the information released on Friday relates to 2019 and some to 2018.

The figures on sexual offending confirmed these types of crimes are overwhelming perpetrated by men on woman.

However, when it comes to non-sexual violent offending, the majority of the victims are male.

Of the sex crimes that were reported to the Garda in 2019, some 62 per cent of the offences had occurred within a one-year period before they were reported.

However, many other victims had waited for very lengthy periods before reporting the sexual crimes perpetrated on them, with 24 per cent of all sexual crimes reported to the Garda in 2019 having occurred 10 years or more before the victims went to the Garda.

Of the homicides that were reported to the Garda in 2019, just over six per cent were cases of a female killing a female. A further six per cent of cases involved a female offender killing a male victim.

In just over 17 per cent of homicide cases, a male perpetrator had killed a female victim. The overwhelming majority of cases, just over 70 per cent of the total homicides committed in the Republic in 2019, involved a male perpetrator killing a male victim.

In the area of sexual offending, just under two per cent of the total sexual crimes recorded by the Garda in 2019 involved a female perpetrator and female victim and one half of one per cent of cases involved a female perpetrator and male victim.

In 80 per cent of cases, the sexual crime involved a male perpetrator targeting a female victim and 18 per cent of cases involved a male perpetrator and a male victim.

The new set of statistics also provides information about the age profile of victims and perpetrators of crimes in 2018.

For example, in some 36 per cent of homicides in 2018 both the victim and perpetrator were over the age of 30 years, with some 35 per cent of assaults involving both victim and perpetrator over the age of 30 years.

However, in the area of sexual offending the perpetrator was generally much older than the victim; 27 per cent of cases involving a perpetrator over the age of 30 years and a victim under the age of 18 years.

In 15 per cent of cases both the victim and perpetrator were under the age of 18 years, meaning sex crimes committed by children on other children represent a not insignificant amount of sexual offending.