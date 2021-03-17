More than a dozen arrested at anti-lockdown protests in Dublin

Gardaí arrested more than dozen people at anti-lockdown protests in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day.

In a statemet, the Garda said a number of events organised on social media had transpired but with limited numbers in attendance.

Up to 3pm, 16 people had been arrested - 13 male and three female - associated with these events in the Dublin, gardaí said.

Ten people had been charged and were due to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “This has not been a normal St Patricks Day. I acknowledge the huge level of compliance and social responsibility demonstrated today.

“I appeal to the public to continue this effort into this evening, please do not engage in house gatherings or parties or congregate in public spaces and amenities.’

The Garda said it would continue high visibility patrolling at public amenities on Wednesday evening, conducting checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home, road safety activity and large gatherings that may occur across the country.

In Dublin city centre, there was a large Garda presence at the Spire on O’Connell Street throughout the early afternoon although the number of protesters was considerably smaller.

Despite the low attendance there were a number of arrests made, largely of people who were approached by gardaí and refused to give their names and addresses and their reasons for being in the area.

Gardaí patrol a protest outside the headquarters of RTÉ in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Damian Storan/PA Wire

Protesters walking from RTÉ in Donnybrook towards Dublin city on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Conor Lally

Others who could offer no valid reason for being on O’Connell Street had their details taken and told they would be issued with fixed charge notices in the coming days.

A Garda sergeant directed proceedings and repeatedly told officers to first engage and then encourage the small groups and individuals to leave the area.

Two separate protests had been arranged for the city centre at the same time.

One, which sought to “reclaim St Patrick’s Day for the Holy Trinity”, was due to assemble at the Garden of Remembrance ahead of a march to the Dáil. There was also an anti lock-down protest set to take place outside the GPO, which was also said to be planning to march the Dáil.

Any danger that the two groups, with distinctly different aims, would get mixed up was avoided by the Spartan attendance at both protests.

By 3.30pm, the people who had come to the GPO had largely dispersed and the Garda presence was significantly scaled back.

A small number of people also staged a demonstration at RTÉ in Donnybrook.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered in Herbert Park in south Dublin to protest against the lockdown.

Hundreds gathered at an anti-lockdown event at Herbert Park Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos Dublin

People in Herbert Park on Wednesday afternoon where an event billed as Le Cheile Day - “a mental health day” - was being held. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

The event is being billed as Le Cheile Day - “ a mental health day”.

Gardaí kept a discreet presence at the event at which singers and musicians entertained the crowd.