More than 6,800 bikes stolen since start of last year, gardaí say

More than 6,800 bicycles have been stolen since the start of last year, with more than half of the bike thefts taking place in Dublin, according to new Garda figures.

There were 6,845 bicycles reported stolen between January 2020 and April 23rd this year, with 4,825 of those being stolen in Dublin.

Gardaí recovered 2,139 bicycles over the same period, however the force has reported difficulties reuniting owners with their stolen bicycles, given many people do not know their bike serial number.

From the nearly 5,000 bicycles stolen in Dublin in the 16-month period, just 1,302 were recovered by gardaí.

In a statement, the Garda said only one in every five bike owners were able to provide their bicycle frame and serial number when reporting it stolen.

There were 369 bicycles stolen in Cork since the start of last year, 227 in Galway, 249 in Limerick, and 176 stolen in Louth, according to the figures.

There were 146 bicycles reported stolen in Kildare, some 129 stolen in Wicklow, and 127 in Meath.

A Garda spokeswoman advised the public to spend between 10 to 20 per cent of the value of a bike on two locks, and to lock bikes indoors or in well-lit areas.

The Garda advised people to take a photo of the bike, and to record the serial number, to help reclaim it if it is stolen and later recovered by gardaí.

People were also advised to lock their bikes to a heavy or immovable object when storing it at home in the shed or garage.

Stolen bikes that have been recovered by gardaí can be viewed in the local Garda division sections on www.garda.ie, and are often posted on each Garda division’s Facebook page.

Speaking on Thursday, Sgt Michael Walsh, crime prevention officer in Galway, said anecdotally more people were cycling since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Schemes like cycle to work offer great opportunities to those taking up cycling but it does mean people are investing in more expensive bikes. Therefore, it makes sense to invest in quality locks to prevent bike theft,” he said.

“Take a photo of your bike. Note the serial number, which is located on the underside of your bike close to the pedals. Email the photo and serial number to yourself or store it on the cloud, so you will always have a record of it,” he said.

If a bike is stolen people should report the crime to their local Garda station as quickly as possible, he said.