More than 40 arrested at Donegal motor rally

More than 40 people have been arrested in Letterkenny for a range of offences during the second day of the annual Donegal Rally.

In a statement, gardaí said the arrests in Co Donegal were made between 5pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

There were 41 arrests in total and one person was arrested for assaulting a garda.

There were also 21 arrests for public order offences, eight arrests for searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act, four arrests for dangerous driving and four arrests for drink-driving.

One person was also arrested for the sale and supply of drugs, one person was arrested for assault causing harm, and another was arrested for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

In a post on Facebook, gardaí asked people to drive carefully and have consideration for other road users.