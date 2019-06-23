More than 40 arrested at Donegal motor rally
Arrests made for public order, misuse of drugs, and dangerous driving offences
Gardaí have made 41 arrests in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. File photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
More than 40 people have been arrested in Letterkenny for a range of offences during the second day of the annual Donegal Rally.
In a statement, gardaí said the arrests in Co Donegal were made between 5pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.
There were 41 arrests in total and one person was arrested for assaulting a garda.
There were also 21 arrests for public order offences, eight arrests for searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act, four arrests for dangerous driving and four arrests for drink-driving.
One person was also arrested for the sale and supply of drugs, one person was arrested for assault causing harm, and another was arrested for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.
In a post on Facebook, gardaí asked people to drive carefully and have consideration for other road users.