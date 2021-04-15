More than 300 stolen catalytic converters seized in Dublin

Gardaí have made their biggest ever seizure of catalytic converters after finding some 300 converters, valued at about €150,000 and weighing 1275kg, in a search operation in Dublin.

It is the second major seizure in recent months following the discovery of 100 converters in another Garda raid on premises in Co Meath in February.

Gardaí have stepped up their response to the theft of converters as the crime has soared, mostly in Dublin, over the last two years to unprecedented levels.

In the latest operation, gardaívered 300 converters when they searched a property in St Margaret’s, north Co Dublin, on Wednesday.

The search was carried out by Dublin Metropolitan Region Divisional Crime Task Force and was based on intelligence gathered during recent investigations.

A Garda statement said that “at approximately 10am yesterday, gardaí attached to the DMR Divisional Crime Task Force searched a business premises in St. Margaret’s, Co Dublin under warrant”.

“They were assisted by personnel from Ballymun Garda station, Fingal County Council and a Customs and Revenue Officer and dog handler. The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.”

As the operation was being carried out a man drove into the area being searched and on inspection his vehicle was found to have no tax or insurance, resulting in the vehicle being seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

No arrests were made but the investigation into the origins of the catalytic converters, and who was responsible for gathering so many in one place, was continuing.

In 2017 just 79 catalytic converter thefts were recorded, increasing to 96 thefts in 2018. But in 2019 the crime increased exponentially in the Republic with 989 thefts recorded.

The latest data, for 2020, shows 1,014 thefts recorded in the first 9½ months of last year. Some 75 per cent of the crimes last year were recorded in Dublin.

The converters are made of a honeycomb structure designed to cleanse engine fumes as they pass through the exhaust. The metals used in the converters - platinum, palladium and rhodium - have surged in value, meaning their scrap-metal value is now high. There is also a market for converters to be used in other cars.

They can be sold individually on the black market for between €300 and €600, though in one case that reached the courts in recent years the suspect had stolen 20 converters which the court valued at €20,000.

Gardaí believes thieves are carrying out surveillance on residential streets as well as public car parks, golf clubs, offices and hotels to identify cars to target.