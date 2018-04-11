More resources needed along Border after Brexit, senior gardaí say

More Garda resources will be needed along the Border after Brexit and that needs to be planned properly immediately, Garda superintendents have said.

The officers say Brexit will have implications all across the Garda; for all of the force’s specialist units and its intelligence gathering capability.

The Association of Garda Superintendents has warned if Brexit was not planned for now, recourses would flow out of areas of the force where they are badly needed in order to deploy personnel quickly to the Border.

Association president Supt Noel Cunningham said the number of Garda members posted around the border region now were only around one third the numbers during the Troubles.

There were also more roads traversing the border and these could become worse crime corridors unless the area was well resourced after Brexit.

Last week senior Garda officers said they were concerned the Republic would become a staging post for illegal immigrants who ultimately intended to travel to Britain illegally.

The officers said foreign nationals intending to travel to Britain could come to Ireland and claim asylum in the Republic. They could then travel to Britain, via ferry from ports in the Republic or the North.

And the same officers believed immigration checks would need to be significantly increased within the common travel area between the Republic and the United Kingdom.

Now the superintendents have flagged the need for more physical resources in the border region to respond to the policing needs that Brexit will create.

“All the specialist units, it’ll have implications for all the intelligence gathering units, it’ll have implications right down across the country,” Supt Cunningham said.

He was speaking to RTÉ as the annual conference of his association was set to open in Naas, Co Kildare.

“We don’t want to be in the situation, where all of a sudden people have to be drawn, resources have to be drawn from places where they are already needed, up to the border to address an issue there.

“A bit of strategic planning, pre-thinking, pre-planning will make sure that the proper resources are in the proper places.”