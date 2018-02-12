Monitor controversy has ‘no bearing’ on allegations against doctor, inquiry told

Safety concerns over foetal monitors used in Irish maternity wards have no bearing on allegations against a doctor involved in the delivery of baby Mark Molloy, who died in Portlaoise hospital, an inquiry has heard.

The doctor, who can not be named and is referred to as Dr A, stands accused of professional misconduct and poor professional performance at a fitness-to-practise hearing at the Medical Council.

A HSE assessment team has been set up to establish whether proper safety measures have been taken in Irish maternity hospitals since the 2009 recall of a foetal monitor, which was used during baby Mark’s death.

The establishment of the team comes after a number of “urgent” communications were received regarding safety concerns around the use of Avalon Fetal Monitors .

Frank Beatty SC, barrister for the council, said revelations about a recall of Phillips-manufactured Avalon monitors in September 2009 had no impact on seven separate allegations against Dr A.

The notice by the manufacturer at the time “was not in fact a recall”, Mr Beatty said, but an outline of concerns and recommendations to take additional steps in case there were any issues around the accuracy of the monitors.

There are inherent limitations in any fetal monitor and inaccuracies are a common feature, but the issue with these machines was the frequency of inaccuracies, he added.

The hearing was adjourned last November once these issues came to light, and “significant resources” were put into getting as much information as possible about the monitors.

The majority of that information had been handed to Dr A by January 18th, Mr Beatty told the inquiry.

He said a Health Service Executive investigation into the use of the monitors at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise was imminent.

However, his expert advice was that the controversy over the monitors “has no bearing on the allegations or evidence” against Dr A.

Baby Mark Molloy died at Portlaoise Hospital on January 24th, 2012.

The baby’s parents. Róisín and Mark Molloy, who are attending the inquiry, told a previous hearing they were informed their boy was stillborn.

They later found out that he had been born alive and died about 22 minutes after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him.

Hospital and health authority records, obtained by the Molloys using freedom of information laws, showed baby Mark’s death was recorded as stillborn.

The coroner was also notified it had been a stillbirth, but an inquest ultimately recorded death due to medical misadventure and a neonatal death.

Dr A allegedly failed to review the cardiotocograph (CTG) adequately and failed to correctly interpret it as being abnormal.

It is also alleged that on or around January 24th, 2012, Dr A retrospectively amended a CTG note from satisfactory to unsatisfactory and added the word non-reassuring where the doctor “knew or ought to have known it was inappropriate”.

Dr A is also alleged to have prescribed or directed the commencement of Syntocinon “in circumstances where this was inappropriate” and failed to consult the consultant on call in a timely manner.

Dr A, who is representing himself, has rejected the majority of the allegations.

The medic has said he did amend the CTG note to unsatisfactory but that he did not know this was inappropriate or that he should have signed and dated the amendment.

The hearing continues.