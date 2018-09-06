Money-laundering gang targeted in Garda searches

A major Garda search operation is under way in Dublin and other counties as part of an investigation into a west African fraud gang.

Fifteen premises across Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois are being searched as part of the operation into a group believed to be involved in laundering €14.6 million in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts.

The operation is being led by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, assisted by personnel from the Northern, Eastern and Dublin Metropolitan regions, along with officers from the drugs and organised crime unit, and armed support units.

Among the matters under investigation is the possibility that laundered money has been used by the criminal network to fund the purchase of property and other high value items across the country, the Garda Press Office said.

It is understood the alleged criminal proceeds are suspected to have arisen from “invoice fraud” where businesses are fraudulently told by criminals posing as legitimate suppliers, that the bank account into which payment should be directed has been changed to a new account.

In the past organisations including Dublin Zoo and Meath County Council have been caught out by such fraudulent activity.