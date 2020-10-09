Money and cigarettes seized suspected of funding criminal activity – Revenue

Thousands of euro in cash seized alongside a shipment of illicit cigarettes is suspected of being intended to fund criminal activity, Revenue officers said on Friday.

It followed the seizure of almost 200,000 cigarettes and 150kg of tobacco in an intelligence led operation. A vehicle and €28,000 were also seized.

The haul was located in several premises in the Finglas area of north Dublin on Thursday. Revenue detection dogs, officers and gardaí took part in the operation with the aid of a search warrant.

The tobacco products were labelled Richmond, Excellence, NZ, Flandria and Virginia.

“The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation,” the agency said in a statement.

Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin Metropolitan District Court to allow for further investigations which are ongoing.

The seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime and the supply of illegal tobacco products.