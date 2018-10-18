Monaghan man dies following assault two weeks ago

A 41-year-old man has died after suffering severe head injuries in an attack in Co Monaghan two weeks ago.

The married father-of-four sustained the injuries at a house party in the village of Oram, near Castleblaney in the early hours of October 7th last.

He had been attending a gathering held to watch the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC fight.

He was found with a severe head injury when gardaí were called to the house. The man was taken to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he remained in a critical condition until he was pronounced dead early on Thursday.

A postmortem by the State Pathologist is due to take place on Friday after which gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation.

Following the attack investigators arrested a 27-year-old local man who had handed himself in and charged him with assault.

Frances Hughes of Sruith an Luir, Oram, appeared before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning. He was remanded in custody until a further hearing in a month’s time.