Missing woman (24) feared to have been abducted in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing 24-year-old woman who they believe was abducted while walking in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez, a student from Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, was last seen when she left her home on Saturday afternoon.

She was reported missing to gardaí by her family on Saturday night.

Her reported disappearance followed an earlier incident near Enniskerry when shortly after 6.15pm gardaí received a report of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the R760 south of Enniskerry.

The car involved in this incident was described to Gardaí as a dark coloured Nissan SUV.

Ms Valdez is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Gardaí said the scene on the R760, which runs between Enniskerry and Roundwood, was currently preserved and local traffic diversions were in place.

An incident room has been established at Bray Garda Station. A case conference has been held by investigators and gardaí liaising closely with her family.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the disappearance to contact them. They said they were particularly appealing for information on or sightings of a dark coloured Nissan SUV “partial registration 171-D-2****”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.