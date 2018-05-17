Missing 14-year-old was ‘beaten to death’

Gardaí are expected to open a murder investigation following the discovery of a young woman’s body in a park in Dublin.

The remains were found on Thursday during a search for missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel.

Gardaí believe the dead teenager was beaten to death at the spot where her remains were found.

Detectives are working on the theory that she was killed around the time she was last seen alive on Monday evening. They say her body was not clothed.

While a postmortem will determine her cause of death and the direction of the criminal inquiry, all the resources of a murder investigation have been committed to the case.

The Garda issued a brief statement confirming a body had been found at lunchtime.

“Gardaí at Lucan, Co Dublin, are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a female on the Clonee Road, Lucan, at approximately 1pm this afternoon,” the statement said.

“The scene is currently preserved pending a full Garda technical examination and the body remains at the scene.”

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Supt John Gordon said Gardaí were treating the death as suspicious and were following a number of lines of inquiry.

He said an incident room has been set up and the State Pathologist, Dr Marie Cassidy, would attend the scene later this evening.

Ms Kriegel may not have been alone at the time of her disappearance, he said.

Her parents have been informed and are said by gardaí to be “extremely stressed”. The family has appealed for privacy.

Ms Kriegel was a first-year student at nearby Confey College. Tall for her age, she was described by Supt Gordon as “particularly striking” and well-known around the area.

Earlier, before a body had been found, the garda had issued a statement appealing for anyone with information on Anastasia’s whereabouts to come forward.

The appeal said she was last seen at St Catherine’s Park, Lucan, at 5.30pm on Monday and that she was originally from Lucan.

“Anastasia is described as being 5’8” in height, with black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing on it, black bottoms and black runners,” the statement said.

“Anastasia’s family and gardaí are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask anyone with information to contact Lucan Garda Station.”

While the Garda has not said the body found in Lucan is that of the missing girl, sources said it was feared it is her body.