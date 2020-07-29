Minor to receive increased sentence for attempted murder

A teenage boy who tried to kill a woman in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, will receive an increased sentence on Wednesday after the Court of Appeal found his initial sentence was unduly lenient.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was originally sentenced by Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court to 11 years detention with a review to commence after five years on January 1st, 2023.

He has been in custody since December 2017 when he lured Stephanie Ng to an isolated area at the Sea Front, Queen’s Road, Dún Laoghaire.

After pleading guilty to her attempted murder, the teenager received his sentence in November 2019.

The Director of Public Prosecutions successfully sought a review of the teenager’s sentence earlier this month on the grounds that it was “unduly lenient”, arguing that a review of the 11-year sentence imposed on the teenage boy after a five-year period was too early.

The Court of Appeal found that the element of planning and premeditation meant that, “even as attempted murders go”, the offence had to be seen as being at the high end of the spectrum.

The teenager met his 25-year-old victim on the Whisper social media app, where he had pretended to be 19. The boy was just 15 when he tried to kill Ms Ng during their first face-to-face meeting, after suggesting they take a selfie by the water’s edge. There, he grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.