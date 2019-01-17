Ministers criticise increased drink-driving checkpoints

Increased drink-driving checkpoints by An Garda Síochána, particularly in the mornings, as a result of tighter drink-driving laws have come in for heavy criticism from Ministers, including the Minister for Justice.

The Cabinet this week heard a number of concerns about the latest efforts by the Garda roads policing unit in rural Ireland. Among those who spoke on the issue were Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and Minster for Rural Development Michael Ring.

One Minister, speaking privately, said increased checkpoints in the morning were “over the top”, adding that they were akin to a “police state”.

Voice objections

The issue also dominated a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party this week, and Independent rural deputies have also begun voicing their objections. Another Minister said community policing was the backbone of how An Garda Síochána worked and suggested “stopping people going to Mass” could undermine that. Yet another described the force as being “provocative” and “over-zealous”.

“We think the guards are being political,” the Minister said. “They are really stirring it – stopping people going to Mass. Come on. The old-fashioned common sense policy is gone.”

One Minister privately claimed to The Irish Times drivers were told by individual gardaí to blame increased checks on Mr Ross, who has overseen a tightening of drink-driving laws. “The scapegoat is Shane Ross, ” a source said.