Minister for Justice says he is not ‘negligent’ of Garda resourcing issues

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has rejected a charge that he had been “negligent” of the issue of Garda resources, and that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris reducing Garda recruitment was “mind boggling”.

The charge was made by Garda Representative Association (GRA) national executive member Damien McCarthy at the association’s annual conference in Killarney, Co Kerry.

However, when Mr McCarthy’s charge was put to Mr Flanagan by the media, the Minister replied: “I don’t accept that.”

Mr McCarthy, a Garda based in Dublin’s south inner city, had said the public was being misled about the level of resources available to the Garda.

And he also strongly criticised the decision by Mr Harris to reduce the intake of Garda recruits to 600 this year, from a planned 800. Mr Harris has made that decision in favour of focusing on hiring more civilians.

Mr McCarthy’s comments were described as “unfortunate” by GRA general secretary Pat Ennis, who believed Mr Flanagan was not “negligent”.

However, Mr Ennis added he supported Mr McCarthy as a delegate at the conference.

Mr Flanagan said the resources available to the Garda at present were at a “record level”, adding the budget was €1.76 billion.

And he said the decision on the part of Mr Harris to reduce the intake of Garda members in favour of accelerating civilianisation was one he agreed with.

“What he is anxious to do is to speed up the civilianisation programme within An Garda Síochána to free up gardaí from desk jobs,” he said, adding he also believed the Garda force was very well resourced across the board.

“I’m satisfied of that from my discussions with Garda management and indeed Garda rank and file at every level,” he said.

Drogheda

When it was put to Mr Flanagan that the visibility of Garda personnel and vehicles on the ground in Drogheda, where a violent feud is underway, was minimal, he said new vehicles were being added to the Garda fleet all the time.

“By the end of the year we’ll have 300 new vehicles, we’re also rolling out state-of-the-art ICT for [the Garda] and we’re supporting them,” he said.

At the GRA conference some delegates have complained there were fewer gardaí in Drogheda than in Dundalk, though the towns are roughly the same size; 150 Garda members in Dundalk and 112 in Drogheda at the end of last month.

However, Mr Flanagan said operational policing and the deployment of resources were issues for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and his team.

He added when the next intake of recruits left the Garda College at Templemore in Co Tipperary to take up their first postings, a group of them would be sent to Drogheda.

And the “small number of thugs” perpetrating the violence would be brought to justice.

Some delegates at the conference said there were no checkpoints in Drogheda and the Emergency Response Unit was not on the streets, despite claims by his Department. And the same delegates suggested the Department were receiving and publishing misleading information.

“I’m really keen to ensure the situation in Drogheda is reviewed,” he said, adding he was satisfied a sustained policing effort was underway there.

And given the change programme underway in the Garda, he believed it would be a “world-class police service” by the time its centenary came around.

Addressing delegates at the conference, Mr Flanagan urged them to sign the code of ethics; something that fewer than half of the Garda force has done to date.

“It restates traditional values, underpins them and raises consciousness of them,” he told the rank-and-file gardaí of the code.

Meanwhile, Mr Flanagan said he was “very concerned” at the attack on a teenager in Waterford who had a corrosive substance thrown into his face.

He said such actions could not be tolerated and urged anyone in Waterford with information to go to the Garda and aid their investigation.