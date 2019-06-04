Minister calls those involved in north Dublin gun violence ‘losers’

People involved in recent spate of gun violence in north Dublin were “losers” and the “bling” associated with their drug dealing would not last, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said.

He was speaking in the aftermath of three fatal shootings in the last fortnight of men who lived in north Dublin, all linked to the same network of armed drug dealers growing in strength in the area.

Mr Flanagan, on a visit to Coolock Garda Station and the wider Coolock area on Tuesday morning, said he was speaking with Garda management “about their plan for the area”.

“This has been a time of difficulty but I want to reassure the community every effort will be made to bring those small number of people who are engaged in unacceptable criminal behaviour to justice,” he said.

“And my message to young people in this area is that there is no future in organised crime or drugs or the associated bling that that brings. These are losers.”

He believed the current challenge posed by feuding criminals could be met by the Garda with the support of local people.

While local community projects were “working well”, Mr Flanagan accepted there was “room for improvement” and was due to meet local community leaders in Coolock later on Tuesday.

However, it was an overwhelmingly law-abiding area where people worked with the Garda so those who did not respect law and order would be “taken out of society”.

The Garda presence in north Dublin was growing and there was an “unprecedented level of resources” available to the force nationally, he told the media at Coolock station on his visit there.

Mr Flanagan said the Garda had already seized large quantities of drugs and made strategically important arrests in their fight against the feuding gangs.

He was accompanied by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton and Minister of State for Disability Issues Finian McGrath, who are both TDs for the local area.

Mr McGrath said while a strong policing response was required to the recent outbreak of violence, and was already well underway, additional community resources were required in schools and local community groups.

He added that along with Mr Flanagan and Mr Bruton, he had meetings scheduled for later on Tuesday with community leaders to hear from them what response they believed was needed in the area.

“Early intervention and strong policing; that’s the way to deal with this issue,” he said.

Mr McGrath questioned “where the information is coming from”, when asked about the complaints that some local projects had received no additional funding for the past 12 years.

Last Tuesday Hamid Sanambar (42) was shot dead on Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore West, north Dublin.

He was murdered outside the family home of Sean Little (22) who was shot dead one week earlier on a back road near Walshestown off the M1 in north Co Dublin.

A day after Mr Little was shot, his close friend Jordan Davis (22) was shot dead while pushing his four-month-old son in a pram close to his home in Darndale, north Dublin.

The three men all knew each other through drug dealing and were all associates of Zach Parker, a 23-year-old Dubliner shot dead outside a gym in Swords, north Dublin, in January.

All four men were linked to a drugs gang now growing in dominance in north Dublin. The gang’s leadership is based in the Finglas area.