Men suspected of planning murder arrested in Offaly

Four Brazilians have been arrested and a number of firearms seized in Co Offaly this morning.

Gardaí suspect the men may have been planning to commit a murder in Ireland having been hired by a criminal gang here.

Investigators believe the midlands-based gang contracted the men to assassinate a person from a rival group in the region.

The men were travelling in two vehicles when they were stopped by gardaí near the town of Clara on Wednesday morning.

The arrests were made by members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) after gardaí received intelligence about a planned murder.

A search of the vehicles revealed a sub-machine gun, a shotgun and ammunition.

The men were arrested and are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 which allows gardaí to hold them for three days before release or charge.

A large-scale Garda operation related to the arrests is continuing in the area this afternoon.

A Garda spokesman said the arrests are part of an ongoing operation and that no further details will be released for now.

More to follow.