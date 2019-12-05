Men for court charged over murder attempt on Patsy Hutch

Four men were due to appear before the Special Criminal Court on Thursday morning to face charges in connection with an attempt to murder Dubliner Patsy Hutch almost two years ago.

Gardaí believed at the time they thwarted an attempt on his life minutes before it was due to take place in north inner city area when Mr Hutch lives.

The foiled bid to murder Patsy Hutch on March 10th, 2018, was directly connected to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

The murder of his son, Gary Hutch, in Spain two-and-a-half years ago effectively began what has become known as the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

In a statement Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, has now said detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out an operation early on Thursday “arising from their investigation into the attempted murder of a person, in Dublin” on March 10th, 2018.

Four men aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested in Dublin and Louth and will be brought before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning, the statement added.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations, said the Garda “continues in its unrelenting determination to bring ‘threat to life’ related investigations to an appropriate conclusion”.