Men arrested over attempt to blackmail Onlyfans user

Gardaí in Blanchardstown have arrested three men suspected of attempting to blackmail a woman with images she uploaded to the Onlyfans website.

The Onlyfans site allows users to upload images and videos of themselves and charge subscribers for access. It is typically used for material of an intimate or pornographic nature and has become increasingly popular in Ireland over the last year.

The woman contacted gardaí and Ceartas, an organisation which assists OnlyFans users who are being exploited or blackmailed.

The Garda planned an operation where the woman agreed to meet the blackmailer and hand over the money.

The meeting was planned for 4pm on Wednesday in Blanchardstown. When three men showed up to collect the money they were arrested by undercover gardaí from Blanchardstown.

A Garda spokesman said the men were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a “blackmail/extortion attempt”.

One suspect is 19 years old. The other two men are aged in their 20s and 30s. Two of the younger men have since been charged and are due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday evening.

The third accused remains in garda custody in Blanchardstown Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.