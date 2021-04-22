Men armed with suspected handguns raid rural post office in Co Cavan

Armed raiders believed to be using handguns have carried out a post office robbery in a rural village in Co Cavan and escaped with an undisclosed sum of money.

A car found burnt out after the robbery on Thursday morning is believed to have been used by the raiders.

The robbery occurred just after 10am at the post office in Stradone village, about 9km from Cavan town when the men went in and stole money from the premises.

“No injuries were reported following this incident. A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was found burned out nearby a short time later, at Lisnageer, Cootehill, Co Cavan,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said.

Anyone with information or who was recording footage, including from dashcams or CCTV, in the areas of Stradone or Cootehill is asked to contact gardaí at Cavan Garda station.