Medical worker accused of raping woman (80s) in Leinster hospital

A hospital worker is under investigation after an elderly woman alleged she was raped in hospital over the Christmas period.

The alleged assault took place in an hospital in the Leinster area on St Stephen’s day. The elderly woman who has made the allegations is in her 80s.

She did not inform hospital staff, her family or the Garda of the alleged attack until about one week after it occurred, apparently out of fear.

An inquiry was commenced by the hospital immediately the allegations were made. The male hospital worker against whom the allegation has been made has not worked at the hospital since the matter came to light.

The suspect, a foreign national, has worked on the medical staff at the hospital in question.

In reply to queries from The Irish Times, the Garda confirmed the allegations were under criminal investigation. The response added the alleged attack occurred on St Stephen’s Day at a hospital in the Leinster area.

“As part of the investigation a man in his late 40s was arrested,” it added of the suspect’s detention for questioning on Thursday.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at (a) Garda station and has since been released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Owing to the nature of the investigation no further information is available at this time.”