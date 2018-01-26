Matthew Horan sentenced to 9 and a half years in child porn case

A Dublin man who possessed thousands of child porn images and coerced young girls to send sexually graphic pictures of themselves to him will has been sentenced to nine and a half years in jail, with the last two suspended.

Matthew Horan (26) used Skype, Snapchat, Instagram and Kik, an anonymous instant messaging application, to send and receive child porn images from six identified child users in Ireland and nine unknown users around the world.

His sentence is backdated to June 9th, 2017, when he was placed in custody.

He will be under supervision for two years post-release to undertake whatever reforms that may be available in the prison service.

A forensic examination of Horan’s computer uncovered recorded Skype calls between him and two nine year-old-girls, both individually and together. The recordings included footage of these girls engaging in graphic sexual acts.

Horan also engaged in sexually explicit text conversations with the girls, during which there would be an exchange of photos.

Horan, of St John’s Crescent, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to a count each of sexually exploiting two girls, two more counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of distributing child porn on dates in 2015.

He further pleaded guilty to possessing child porn at his address on July 11th, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to three further counts of sexually exploiting female children through Snapchat and Instagram in the State on dates between May 21st 2015 and July 7th 2016.

He further pleaded guilty to possessing child porn on a Sony mobile phone at his home on July 7th 2016. He has no previous convictions.