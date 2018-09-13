Mary Lou McDonald apologises over Sinn Féin’s past lack of abuse rules

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has “unreservedly” apologised to Máiría Cahill and praised her “bravery” after failings were identified into how allegations of sex abuse made by the SDLP councillor and two other women were handled.

Ms Cahill alleged to police in 2010 she had been raped by IRA member Martin Morris from 1997 to 1998, and said she was later subjected to an IRA “kangaroo court” investigation.

Three PSNI officers have been disciplined after failings were identified by a Police Ombudsman investigation into how allegations of sex abuse made by Ms Cahill and two other women were handled.

Ms McDonald said she deeply regrets the fact Sinn Féin did not have mandatory reporting procedures in place at the time Ms Cahill made her allegations.

“I want to commend their bravery, in particular the bravery of Máiría Cahill for waiving her anonymity,” Ms McDonald said in a statement.

“Sinn Féin has robust procedures in place for mandatory reporting of abuse. I deeply regret that these procedures were not in place at the time of Máiría Cahill’s disclosure. For this I unreservedly apologise. I wish Máiría Cahill every best wish for the future.”

She also welcomed the report from the Police Ombudsman “and the fact that the PSNI have accepted and will implement the recommendations of that report”.

“Abuse has scarred too many lives across Ireland. We all have a responsibility to keep children safe.

“I have no doubt that the three women at the heart of this report have been through an ordeal.”

Ms Cahill had earlier said the Sinn Féin leader owed her an apology.

“I think first of all she (Mary Lou McDonald) owes me an apology.

“Secondly, “What she needs to admit now is to certainly to accept that in the course of the Ombudsman investigation that he obtained contemporaneous evidence in the form of intelligence which was provided which, as far as I’m concerned, absolutely proves and categorically proves my account,” she told Newstalk FM.

Ms Cahill is a former Irish Labour Senator, and a member of a prominent republican family.

The two other women also said they had been abused as children by Mr Morris.

In 2014, the trials of Mr Morris and of those accused of involvement in the IRA investigation collapsed when Ms Cahill and the other women withdrew their evidence, citing a loss of confidence in how the matter had been dealt with.

In 2015, a report by Keir Starmer – former chief of the Crown Prosecution Service, now a Labour MP – concluded it was “almost inevitable” that Ms Cahill and the two other alleged victims would decide to withdraw their evidence.

Following the publication of Mr Starmer’s independent review, the then director of the public prosecution service in the North, Barra McGrory, apologised to the women.

A statement from the North’s Ombudsman’s Office, on Wednesday, regarding how the PSNI handled the complaints, said it had been found that police failed those who were said to have been abused.

The Police Ombudsman investigation also found that the RUC, the PSNI’s predecessor, had information about the alleged abuse 10 years earlier but did not investigate it.

Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire has met Ms Cahill to discuss his findings.

While he concluded that the PSNI investigation had failed the alleged victims, he did not support allegations that it chose not to arrest some of the individuals concerned because they were police informants, and that the case had been subject to political interference.

Serious case review

Dr Maguire was critical of the decision not to hold a serious case review and the circumstances of the police decision to split its investigation across two units: one dealing with victims of sexual assault, the other with experience in dealing with terrorist issues.

His investigation also did not support the claim that police inaction was such that Ms Cahill had to direct how the investigation progressed, but said its lack of a strategy for researching information already in the public domain contributed to her mounting concerns.

Dr Maguire made seven recommendations for changes to PSNI policies, and that four police officers be disciplined.

Three of the officers have been disciplined. The fourth has retired.