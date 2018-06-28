Martin Callinan’s sworn evidence ‘not credible’- Charleton Tribunal told

The sworn evidence given to the Charleton Tribunal by the former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan is “not credible”, a lawyer acting for Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness has said.

The tribunal has also heard the evidence to support the main allegation against Mr Callinan’s successor, Nóirín O’Sullivan, is “thin” and only consists of a claim by Supt Dave Taylor, the former head of the Garda press office, which Ms O’Sullivan rejects.

Evidence before the tribunal shows a “pattern of activity” on Mr Callinan’s behalf, the tribunal was told.

The tribunal is examining an alleged smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe. A number of claims against Mr Callinan that he smeared Sgt McCabe are the most serious evidence in support of the smear allegation that has emerged at the tribunal.

Mr Callinan has denied the claims, which he has accepted are independent of each other.

All of the witnesses to the tribunal have now given evidence and Mr Justice Peter Charleton is hearing closing submissions.

Sgt Maurice McCabe after giving evidence at the Charleton Tribunal. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Mr Darren Lehane BL, for Mr McGuinness, in his submission, said Mr Callinan had “deployed the same tactic” in relation to the claims against him in saying that it was the other parties to conversations that had raised the issue of sex allegations against Sgt McCabe.

The tribunal has heard evidence from Mr McGuinness that in January 2014, during a meeting in a car park, he was told by the then Garda commissioner that Sgt McCabe had “sexually abused his family and an individual”.

The Controller and Auditor General, Séamus McCarthy, has said that, on the day prior to the meeting in the car park, he had a brief conversation in Leinster House with Mr Callinan during which Mr Callinan said Sgt McCabe was not to be trusted, that he had questions to answer, and that there were allegations of sexual offences against him.

Deputy John Deasy has told the tribunal that, on the same day in Leinster House, he also had a brief exchange with Mr Callinan during which he was told that Sgt McCabe was someone who could not be believed or trusted.

Mr Callinan was in Leinster House to appear before the Dáil Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) in relation to the penalty points controversy, which had been sparked by Sgt McCabe by way of his whistleblowing activities.

During his appearance Mr Callinan used the word “disgusting” when discussing whistleblowers, a development which caused great controversy and contributed to his having to resign two months later.

During his meeting with Mr McGuinness the following day, he was trying to persuade Mr McGuinness, the then head of the PAC, not to call Sgt McCabe to give evidence.

The tribunal has also heard from broadcaster Philip Boucher Hayes that during conversation in RTÉ in December 2013, Mr Callinan said to him that he could tell him things about Sgt McCabe, “the worst possible kind of things.” Mr Callinan has also denied this claim.

Mr Lehane said that, as a matter of probability, Mr Charleton should accept the evidence of Mr McGuinness rather than that of Mr Callinan, for a number of reasons, including the fact that a number of other witnesses had given evidence of Mr Callinan independently making criticisms of Sgt McCabe to them.

While some of these witnesses, including Mr McGuinness, had produced independent evidence to support their claims, including notes from the time and persons they said the mentioned the alleged comments to at the time, Mr Callinan had produced no such independent evidence to support his versions of the conversations, Mr Lehane said.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for the former head of the Garda press office, Supt Dave Taylor, said the claims against Mr Callinan should be taken into account when considering his client’s claim that he had been instructed in 2013, by Mr Callinan, to conduct a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe.

Supt Taylor has said that the then deputy commissioner, Ms O’Sullivan, was aware of the smear campaign, which Ms O’Sullivan has denied. Mr Callinan has also denied giving any such instruction to Mr Callinan.

Supt Taylor has said he spoke to 12 named journalists as part of this alleged smear campaign. Mr O’Higgins said that 10 of these had denied being briefed, and two had refused to comment at the tribunal on grounds of journalistic privilege.

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan arriving at the tribunal in Dublin Castle in January.Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Mr O’Higgins said it was “an incredible coincidence” that Supt Taylor had made his claim about Mr Callinan while at the same time, according to the evidence heard from Mr McGuinness, Mr McCarthy, Mr Deasy and Mr Boucher Hayes, “something very similar was going on”.

The evidence to support Supt Taylor’s claim against Ms O’Sullivan was “thinner, considerably thinner” and the evidence heard could not point to anything to independently support Supt Taylor’s claim. “You are simply left with the assertion of my client.”

Mr O’Higgins said it was the case that his client “held an animus against Ms O’Sullivan”.

Last week, Mr Justice Charleton asked that the closing submissions address a number of questions including whether disputes between Supt Taylor and other witnesses to the tribunal have had the effect of lessening or completely dissolving Supt Taylor’s credibility.

Mr O’Higgins, in his submission, said it was the case that Supt Taylor’s evidence was “capable” of being believed. Should it believed, he asked. That was a question to be decided on by the tribunal.

Supt Taylor’s claim that Ms O’Sullivan knew he was conducting a smear campaign against Sgt McCabe was made in 2016, when she was Garda commissioner. It created a political firestorm at the time, with multiple calls for her resignation, even though at the time she said the allegation was untrue.