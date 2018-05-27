Manager of Waterford FC hospitalised after assault

Waterford FC manager Alan Reynolds was hospitalised following an assault in the early hours of Sunday. The 43-year-old soccer coach received injuries to his head and face, and was taken by emergency services to Waterford Hospital.

The assault occurred at around 1am on Main Street, Tramore. It is understood Mr Reynolds was jumped on, beaten and kicked by possibly two men.

The League of Ireland football club released a short statement on Sunday to confirm that “manager Alan Reynolds is recovering in hospital following an unprovoked assault last night”. The club said it would not be making any further comment on the matter.

Gardaí are investigating the attack, and no arrests have been made. A Garda spokesman said gardaí were appealing for witnesses who have any information to contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620.

Waterford play in the League of Ireland Premier Division after they won promotion to the top flight of the domestic league last year. – Jack Power