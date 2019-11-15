Man who lived in house where ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died ran Cavan business

A Polish man who once owned a spare parts business in Co Cavan had been living in the house in England where Cyril McGuinness, also known as Dublin Jimmy, who died last week during a police raid.

McGuinness (54) was suspected of being involved in the campaign of violence and intimidation against directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH). He died of a suspected heart attack during a police raid at at house in Buxton, Derbyshire.

According to the UK Land Registry, the house where he was staying is owned by an English pub owner, whom it is understood does not live there. A man who answered the phone at the pub said the owner was away.

An estate agent’s sign outside the house said it had just been sold, but no such sale had yet been registered.

Janusz Adamczyk (40), gave the house as his address in UK company filings. He is the sole director and shareholder of Serbska International, which was incorporated in England in January and is understood to deal in vans and trucks.

The company uses the house in Buxton as its registered address.

Attempts to contact Mr Adamczyk were not successful.

Mr Adamczyk is a former director and owner of the Irish company Viximer Limited, which has an address in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

The house in Buxton, Derbyshire, where Cyril McGuinness suffered a fatal heart attack

The company was established in 2017 and dissolved in October this year. It was involved in the sale of motor parts from an address in Ballyconnell that Mr Adamczyk also gave as his home address.

Mr Adamczyk is a former director of another Irish company, which at the time he was a director, in 2006 and 2007, was based in Ballyconnell. The company was involved in wholesale alcohol trading. Its other director was Noel Muldoon, of Ballycote, Co Sligo.

Gunshots to leg

In October 2014 Mr Muldoon was discovered at a bridge in Aghalane, Belturbet, Co Cavan, with two gunshots to the leg. “Informers will be shot” was painted on a wall beside where he and his blood-splattered van were found.

Mr Muldoon has a number of convictions linked to the theft of farm machinery, for which he received suspended sentences.

The Criminal Assets Bureau raided his house in 2017, a District Court hearing in Sligo heard that year.

One neighbour remembered seeing McGuinness visit the house on earlier occasions.

“There has been an Irish guy there and another who I think is eastern European who drives for a local haulage company,” the neighbour said.

“The other guy was there all the time, but the Irish lad used to come and go. He’d be here for a few weeks and then gone for a few.

“He must have last come back here about September time, so I’ve seen him knocking about, but he never really spoke to anyone.”

McGuinness is suspected by the gardaí to have been at the head of a gang that abducted and viciously beat QIH director Kevin Lunney in September as he drove to his home after leaving the QIH offices in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, which is just across the border from Ballyconnell.