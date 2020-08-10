Man who died in Tallaght killed in hit-and-run by someone known to him, gardaí suspect

Gardaí suspect a man found with fatal injuries in Tallaght early on Monday was killed in a hit-and-run by someone known to him.

Investigators believe the man, who was aged in his late 50s, was struck by a van following a confrontation at a gathering in the Tymon Road North area in Dublin 24.

A man in his early 30s is in custody after being arrested shortly after the incident, which occurred just after midnight. The victim was taken to Tallaght hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Image from the scene in Tallaght on Monday morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Sources believe the arrested man was well known to the deceased and had been at the earlier gathering. He is being held at Tallaght Garda station where he can be questioned for 24 hours.

His interviews, a postmortem and forensic analysis of the scene will determine the course of the investigation and whether it will be upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Image from the scene in Tallaght on Monday morning. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The scene remained sealed off on Monday afternoon to allow for a technical examination. A second scene in Tymonville Drive, where a white Ford Transit van was found, has also been sealed off. The van appeared to have been damaged and had a flat tyre.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.