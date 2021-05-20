Man to be charged over Dublin city centre assault

A man his 30s is to be charged in relation to the serious assault of a woman in Dublin city centre last month.

He is due before a court in Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning .

The assault occurred between 4am and 5am on Sunday, April 25th on Dame Street. The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man was arrested by gardaí on Tuesday and held at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been charged in relation to the investigation .