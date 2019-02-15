Man to appear in court over suspected one-punch killing in Kerry

A man in his 20s is to appear before Killarney District Court Friday morning in connection with a fatal assault in Killorglin last weekend.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of 32-year-old Stephen O’Connor in a suspected one-punch assault outside a fast food outlet.

Mr O’Connor, a single man from the Glencar area of Kerry, was fatally injured at about 2.30am last Sunday in an alleged assault outside a fast food outlet in Killorglin.

He was treated at the scene of the attack by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee to Cork with serious head injuries.

Mr O’Connor was later transferred to Cork University Hospital where he died on Monday night.

Mr O’Connor was from Glencar in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks south of Killorglin and worked locally in agriculture and construction.