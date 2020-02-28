Man to appear in court over Keane Mulready-Woods murder

A man arrested as part of the investigation into Keane Mulready-Woods has been charged and will appear before court this morning, Gardaí have said.

On Tuesday, a second man who was arrested as part of the investigation was released from Balbriggan Garda station. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Woods (17) was last seen alive by his family on the evening of Sunday, January 12th. Gardaí believe he was murdered, probably by stabbing to the torso, and probably tortured almost immediately after he was last seen alive by his family.

Late the following night, Monday, January 13th, his limbs were found in a bag dumped on a pavement in Coolock, north Dublin. And in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15th, his hands, feet and head were found in a stolen car that was on fire in a laneway in Dublin’s north inner city.

The teenager was aligned to one of two drug gangs based mainly in Drogheda who have been involved in a bitter feud for about two years. Mulready-Woods, who had convictions for threatening and intimidating people in Drogheda, was the third person to die in the feud.

Gardaí suspect the teenager’s body parts were to be dumped outside the homes of leaders of the Drogheda crime gang the teenager was aligned with as a warning to them.

Gardaí also suspect that plan was abandoned because those transporting the body parts came close to encountering gardaí at or near the locations where they intended to leave them.