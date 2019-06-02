Man to appear in court over fatal Dublin hit and run

A 50-year-old man arrested over a fatal hit and run on Swords Road, Dublin, on Friday remains in Garda custody and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

The man is charged in connection with the case involving a HGV and a male pedestrian that occurred at about 12.20am on Friday morning.

The man was arrested on Friday evening and detained at Ballymun Garda Station. The HGV articulated tractor unit was also recovered. A family liaison officer has been appointed.

Gerard Whyte (21) from Ballymun, was killed when he was hit by the HGV at the junction of the N1 Swords Road and Collins Avenue.

The scene of the collision was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators. A post mortem was carried out at the City Morgue by acting State pathologist Dr Michal Curtis.

The HGV articulated tractor unit involved in the incident was turning left onto Collins Avenue.