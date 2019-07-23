Man to appear in court over Dundalk cemetery incident

A man is to appear in court in connection with an incident in Dundalk where a car was driven at a group of people in a cemetery.

A man was seriously injured and several other people received superficial injuries in the incident which took place at St Patrick’s Cemetery on Sunday.

Gardaí said a man in his 20s is due to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí­ investigating the incident continue to appeal for witnesses or to those with video footage of the incident to come forward and contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí believe a dark coloured car drove at a number of preople in the cemetery who were attending the annual blessing of the graves event.

The offending car then drove out of the cemetery onto the public road and collided with a number of parked cars before coming to a stop.

The man suspected of driving the car was arrested at the scene and brought to Dundalk Garda station.