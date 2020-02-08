Man to appear in court over death of Liam Edward O’Sullivan

A man in his 30s is due to appear in court on Saturday in connection with the death of Liam Edward O’Sullivan.

The father-of-five was pronounced dead on Thursday night at St Luke’s Hospital following an incident in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city earlier that day.

The man has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

A female in her 20s was also arrested but has been released without charge.