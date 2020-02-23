Man to appear in court in connection with Donegal firearms incident

A man in his 20s arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Glenties, Co Donegal on Friday is expected to appear before Donegal District Court on Monday morning.

Two other men in their 20s and 40s arrested in connection the incident have been released without charge.

A man in his early 20s was arrested after shooting a rifle in the direction of gardaí in Glenties, Co Donegal on Friday night.

Gardaí were called to Mill Road shortly after midnight following reports of shots being fired by a man with a rifle.

During a brief stand-off the man shot in the direction of gardaí, hitting a patrol car but not injuring anyone.

The man was apprehended by armed gardaí and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station. A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up search at a house on Main Street, Glenties, a second firearm was seized and two men, in their 20s and 40s, were arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station for questioning.

A statement released by the Garda press office said no shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries.